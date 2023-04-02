Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Melnik sent to hell the German politicians who call for peace with Russia

The call to achieve an early ceasefire in Ukraine and a truce with Russia is senile, says Andriy Melnyk, former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, deputy foreign minister of the republic. Quote leads RBC.

“Hello Peter Brandt and others, go to hell,” the diplomat said, commenting on a text with the heading “Make peace” published in the Berliner Zeitung the day before. Its authors believe that the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a “trench war in which there are only losers”, the parties should sit down at the negotiating table and stop the conflict.

Melnik called the proposal tinsel, and the current Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev agreed with him. As RBC notes, he said that the call for peace is “not an April Fool’s joke”, but “outright cynicism in relation to the numerous victims of Russian aggression.”

The article was initiated by historian Peter Brandt and former chairman of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB) Rainer Hoffmann. It was also signed by functionaries of the SPD and the DGB trade union, artists and scientists.