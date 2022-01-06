The new German government will make attempts to revive the negotiations in the “Normandy format”. This was stated on Wednesday, January 5, by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnik.

“It is already known that the“ Normandy format ”at least will not be rejected: both the new chancellor and the new foreign minister, Annalena Berbock, will try to revive it,” he said in an interview with the Evropeyskaya Pravda newspaper.

Melnik also expressed the opinion that in the field of arms supplies from Germany, Kiev should not expect “anything new” from the new government.

Thus, the Green Party, which in many issues is an ally of Ukraine, “adheres to an even more conservative approach,” the ambassador said.

On January 3, it became known that the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak will meet on January 6 with advisers to the leaders of Germany and France on the Normandy format in Moscow.

On December 24, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed hope for holding negotiations in the “Normandy format” in 2022.

A week earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany and France intend to revive the “Normandy format” and make it effective again.

The format of summits with the participation of the leaders of four countries (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine was approved in the summer of 2014. They called him Norman.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.