The Krasnogvardeisky District Court of Dnipro (formerly Dnipropetrovsk) sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment the former head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Plotnitsky over the tragedy of the Il-76 plane near Luhansk in June 2014. This is reported by UNIAN.

In addition, a guilty verdict was passed against two commanders of the militia units, Andrei Patrushev and Alexander Gureev.

“Igor Plotnitsky, Andrey Patrushev and Alexander Gureev, accused of shooting down an Il-76 aircraft with 40 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 9 crew members, were sentenced to life imprisonment,” the Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to the lawyer of the relatives of those killed in the crash, Vitaly Poghosyan, the judges also satisfied the claim of 39 victims for compensation for moral damage in the amount of 500 thousand hryvnia each (about 18 thousand US dollars). According to him, the court ruled that the convicts should pay the funds.

A Ukrainian military plane Il-76 was shot down on June 14, 2014 in the vicinity of Luhansk, killing nine crew members and 40 paratroopers.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine said that there was “irrefutable evidence” of Russia’s involvement in the downing of the Il-76. The decision to shoot down the plane “was made in the Kremlin,” and was carried out by “a freelance unit of the main directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, known as Wagner’s private military company,” the department said.