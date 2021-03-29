In Ukraine, the former commander of the “Donbass” battalion Anatoly Vinogrodsky was detained in the case of the creation of a private military company (PMC), “Strana.ua” writes.

The detention of Vinogrodsky, known as “Gal”, was reported by the commander of the OUN battalion (the organization is banned in Russia) Nikolai Kokhanivsky and activist Yuri Khort. The suppression trial will take place on March 29.

Vinogrodsky was already detained in November 2017 on suspicion of robbery. He headed the Donbass battalion after Semyon Semenchenko, who left for the Verkhovna Rada.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on the exposure of an illegal PMC organized by Semenchenko and a freelance agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Yevgeny Shevchenko. According to the intelligence service, they imported military spare parts and dual-use goods from Russia without customs clearance and sold them to state-owned enterprises at inflated prices.