A large-scale war will unfold in European countries if the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army is stopped, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said on May 10.

This is how he reacted to the words of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, that the conflict could easily be ended by ending military support for Kyiv. Meanwhile, he added that this scenario does not suit the West.

“As soon as the supply of weapons is stopped, this will mean a sharp scaling of the war in Europe. Pan Borrell should have continued that if they stop providing weapons to Ukraine, a war will start in other countries,” Podolyak said on the air of the Rada TV channel.

He also stressed that the number of terrorist attacks in Europe would increase sharply, the everyday way of life of the local population would be drastically disrupted.

The day before, retired US Air Force General and former Supreme Commander of NATO Allied Forces in Europe Philip Breedlove said that Western states are not interested in the Ukrainian conflict being resolved by Kyiv’s victory. He stressed that the West gives Kyiv as much as it needs to support on the battlefield, but not to win.

As retired U.S. intelligence officer Scott Ritter pointed out on May 4, Western countries only contribute to the death of the Ukrainian military when they send them unfamiliar equipment. Thus, the former intelligence officer noted that the West supplies tanks that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not know how to handle. According to him, the German Leopard tank requires a completely different approach and maintenance than, for example, the T-72, so it will become a “coffin on wheels” for the Ukrainian crew.

On May 3, the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that Germany has a center for monitoring the supply of military assistance to Ukraine, where employees from the United States and 15 other NATO countries work.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling. The Russian Federation sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.