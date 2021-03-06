And about. Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko announced that the country’s energy system will be separated from the Russian and Belarusian in 2022, reports RIA News.

“The synchronization process is entering the homestretch – in 2022 the IES of Ukraine will separate from the power systems of Russia and Belarus and go into an isolated mode of operation. After that, in 2023, full synchronization with ENTSO-E will take place, ”he said.

It is noted that joining ENTSO-E will also provide demonopolization of the electricity market in Ukraine.

Earlier, Vitrenko said that Ukraine is opposed to importing electricity from Russia and Belarus, but was forced to make a purchase due to the threat of rolling power outages.

According to him, Ukraine was forced to resume importing electricity from neighboring states due to a shortage. He noted that the country is now working to integrate with the EU energy system and not depend on the supply of electricity from the Russian Federation and Belarus.