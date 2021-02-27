In the city of Kamenskoye, Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, a crowd of buyers almost trampled on an elderly woman during the opening of a second-hand, according to the Ukrainian newspaper “Our Misto” on February 27.

Before the opening, a large number of customers gathered at the store, presumably, a new batch of goods was delivered to it.

When the guard opened the doors, the crowd moved inside the room, not noticing how the pensioner fell. She tried to get out of the crowd on all fours. One of the customers and a store employee helped her up.

A similar case happened in Ukraine in May last year. After the lifting of some restrictions imposed by the pandemic, in particular the opening of a number of stores, buyers tried to break into a second-hand store in Dnipro.

It was noted that such cases are occurring in the city more and more often and usually on the day of the delivery of goods.