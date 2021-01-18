Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the presidential party “Servant of the People” Olena Moshenets said that the coronavirus could be a type of biological weapon. Reported by RIA News…

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the authorities are negotiating with the manufacturers of six vaccines, the preparations of which are in the third stage of testing. Among the first deliveries will be not only a Chinese vaccine, but three different drugs, he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Related materials No words In Kiev, they decided to finally break off the connection with Russia. Ukrainians will be banned from speaking Russian

The prime minister confirmed that Ukraine will receive the first vaccine no later than February.

On January 14, the chief sanitary doctor, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that the country could receive a vaccine against coronavirus in February as part of the COVAX initiative. The drug that the country will receive may be the development of the German and American companies Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.1 million people have become infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine, 20,869 patients have died, and more than 871,000 people have recovered. The country has conducted 5.9 million PCR tests. From January 8 to 24, Ukraine has a “winter break quarantine”. The work of catering establishments, shopping centers, gyms, non-food markets and educational institutions (except for kindergartens) is prohibited. Stores cannot sell goods that are not in the essential category.