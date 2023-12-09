Ukraine’s boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games due to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in them has no practical meaning, Verkhovna Rada deputy Zhan Belenyuk said on December 9.

Ukraine has already tried to boycott competitions where the Russians were represented in a neutral status, he recalled.

“The experience of the boycott, in my opinion, showed us its ineffectiveness. Athletes have lost the opportunity to win victories for our country and, more importantly, the opportunity to use international platforms to convey information around the world [о ситуации на Украине]providing such an opportunity to Russians at the same moment,” the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” quotes the politician as saying.

Belenyuk also noted that Kiev was unable to form around itself a coalition of allied countries that would be ready to join such a boycott.

The day before, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris under strict conditions – the same as when selecting them. Athletes will be prohibited from competing in team disciplines, actively supporting the special operation to protect Donbass, entering into contracts with the armed forces and national security agencies, and displaying any national symbols. The same requirements apply to support staff.

According to the IOC, 11 athletes have been selected and will be able to compete in a neutral status. Among them, eight are holders of Russian passports, the rest are Belarusian.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on this information, said that Russian athletes themselves must decide whether they will participate in the upcoming Olympic Games.

In addition, former Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation Pavel Kolobkov, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Games in a neutral status illegal and humiliating. He stressed that the IOC’s decision is unacceptable given the contribution that Russian athletes and Russia as a whole have made to the development of international sports. At the same time, the ex-minister urged to wait for clarification of details on the conditions of admission.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny said that the country will make a decision on participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics after the admission of Russian athletes later, after consultations with the authorities and the sports community.

On March 28, 2023, the IOC Executive Committee recommended that only those Russians who do not support the special operation be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. It was also proposed to deny participation to athletes associated with the Armed Forces and security agencies of the Russian Federation.