Ukrainian director Lopatenok explained the attack on civilian courts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv attacks civilian ships due to the failure of the counter-offensive and the need for “good news”. Such an opinion expressed Ukrainian director Igor Lopatenok on his Twitter account.

“Ukrainian junta Zelensky is having fun with a new trick – sea pirates,” the director said. According to him, the attack of maritime drones on the Russian tanker “Sig” is the latest step towards “full-scale tactics of state terror.”

In his opinion, due to a serious failure on the battlefield, heavy losses and a stalemate, the “beggar-Zelensky regime” needs to provide the public with “good news”. That is why he resorted to the “old Ukrainian trick” – an attack on civilian ships.