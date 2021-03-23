Aggravation in relations between Moscow and Washington is not profitable for Kiev. Such a statement on Tuesday, March 23, was made by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin.

According to him, the statements of US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may increase the possibility of the transition of dialogue between countries to an informal level.

“With his words, Biden has greatly narrowed the space for formal negotiations and expanded the space for unofficial channels of communication. Therefore, the discussions will be in an informal format. And in these discussions there will most likely not be a place for Ukraine, ”Klimkin said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

Biden said on March 17 that Russia must “pay” to “interfere” in the 2020 US elections. According to him, he had previously had a “long conversation” with Putin, noting that he knew him “quite well”. At the same time, Biden said that he allegedly warned the Russian leader about a possible response.

In turn, on March 18, Putin wished Biden good health and reminded the children’s teaser “whoever calls his name is called that.” In addition, he offered to hold an open online conversation with the American leader.

On the same day, the White House said that Biden would meet with the Russian leader when the time was “right.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stressed that Biden does not regret speaking about Putin. She stressed that the American leader “will not restrain himself in words or actions.”