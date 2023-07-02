Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Maliar: Russian forces are advancing in four directions

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar Telegramthat Russian troops are advancing in four directions.

According to her, Russian forces are advancing in the Avdeevka, Maryinsky and Liman directions. “Everywhere is hot right now,” she wrote.

In addition, Russian troops have moved forward in the Svatov direction, Maliar added, noting that the situation there is quite complicated. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are facing intense resistance in the Zaporozhye section of the contact line.

Earlier, the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region were preparing to attempt the second stage of a large-scale counteroffensive. According to him, the second stage of the Ukrainian operation can begin at any moment from day to day.