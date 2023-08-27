People’s Deputy “Servants of the People” said that there will be no elections in Ukraine until the end of the NWO

People’s Deputy “Servants of the People” Elena Shulyak spoke about the possibility of elections in Ukraine until the end of the special military operation (SVO). Her words lead Telegram-channel of the Strana.ua edition.

“What kind of elections can there be when there are hostilities. What kind of elections can there be without those people, for example, who are fighting, and we are holding elections here, ”she said.

In addition, she recalled the millions of Ukrainians who are abroad and cannot vote. According to her, part of the electoral infrastructure has been destroyed, and the voter register has not been updated.