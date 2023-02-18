DONBAS REGION, Ukraine — The soldier knelt in the snow, aimed a rocket launcher and fired at Russian troops a kilometer away. He was installed in a Ukrainian firing position and looked like the other Ukrainian troops fighting near Bakhmut.

But he and his comrades are soldiers in an all-Russian Ukrainian military unit fighting and killing their own compatriots.

They have taken up arms against Russia for a variety of reasons: a sense of moral outrage over their country’s invasion, a desire to defend their adopted homeland of Ukraine, or a visceral dislike of Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin. And they have earned enough trust from Ukrainian commanders to join the fight.

“A real Russian man does not engage in such an aggressive war, he will not rape children, he will not kill women or the elderly,” said a Russian fighter wearing Caesar military badge, citing the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers that motivated him to leave his native St. Petersburg and fight for Ukraine. “That’s why I have no remorse. I do my job and I have killed many of them.”

Nearly a year into the war, the Free Russian Legion, as the unit is called, has received little attention — partly to protect soldiers from retaliation from Russia, but also because of a reluctance within the Ukrainian military to stand out. the efforts of the soldiers whose country of origin has done so much damage to Ukraine. They are always grouped with their own, but they are supervised by Ukrainian officers.

Fearing reprisals, none of the soldiers interviewed agreed to be identified by name or provide details about their biographies.

At the start of the war, Ukrainian law prevented Russian citizens from joining the armed forces. Legislation was passed in August allowing the Legion to legally join the fight, Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said in a statement.

“There were a large number of Russians who, due to their moral principles, could not remain indifferent and were looking for a way to join the ranks of the defenders of Ukraine,” Yusov said. “All legionnaires have come with a great desire to stop Putin’s horde and free Russia from dictatorship.”

The group operates under the umbrella of the International Ukrainian Legion, a force that includes units made up of American and British volunteers, as well as Belarusians, Georgians and others.

It is not easy to join, the Russian soldiers said. They have to undergo an extensive background check that includes polygraph tests. Only then can they enter basic training. There have been several attempts by Russian spies to infiltrate the Legion, Yusov said.

In a pine forest in the Kiev region recently, new Russian recruits nearing the end of a three-month basic training course practiced tactical withdrawal, mortar firing and basic combat medicine. They exemplified the international hodgepodge that has come to define much of Ukraine’s war effort: Russian soldiers trained with a French-made 155mm mortar and toting American-made M16 rifles.

Although the instructors were all Ukrainian, they all spoke Russian. In interviews, some of the recruits tried to speak a few words of Ukrainian, but quickly reverted to their native language. The soldiers said they struggled to explain their decision to their family in Russia. Reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops, including the killing of civilians in the kyiv suburbs, are dismissed as foreign propaganda in their homeland.

“They don’t understand the whole truth,” said a 32-year-old soldier alias Miami, who said his parents had urged him to fight on the Russian side. “They tell them that bad people live here and they believe it. They don’t believe that the world’s second largest army can kill ordinary people.”

“My task is not just to protect the people of Ukraine,” said Caesar, 50. “If I am still alive after this phase and all Ukrainian territory is liberated, I will absolutely continue to fight, gun in hand, to overthrow this Kremlin regime.”

Caesar said he believes modern Russia has lost control, particularly when it comes to invading Ukraine.

Caesar, who relocated his wife and four children to Ukraine over the summer, said he did not think he was fighting fellow Russians, but rather “scoundrels and murderers” who have no nationality.

By: MICHAEL SCHWIRTZ