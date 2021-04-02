The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine Mykhailo Volynets, on the air of the Rada TV channel, found Russia guilty of destroying the electric power industry of Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News…

In his opinion, Russia is destroying Ukraine’s energy system by selling electricity at discounted prices. Volynets noted that Kiev does not need energy supplies from Moscow and Minsk, since it has its own serious capacities.

At the same time, he added that the Belarusian electricity is essentially Russian. “The President of Lithuania calls on the Ukrainian parliament, our executive power to stop buying electricity from Belarus,” the deputy said.

In February, the head of the board of the energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudritskiy, admitted that it was impossible for Ukraine to refuse to import electricity from Russia until the end of the heating season. According to him, there are now 13 broken power units of thermal power plants in the country and virtually zero coal storage at most thermal power plants. He also noted that purchases of Russian electricity help Ukraine close the balance in the energy system.