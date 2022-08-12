SBU revealed the scheme for the export of Ukrainian conscripts to Russian-controlled territories

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed a new scheme to evade conscription into the army: conscripts were taken to the Russian-controlled territory of the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by the Kyiv-controlled administration of the Zaporozhye region, reports RIA News.

It is reported that the SBU uncovered a group of people who helped the men escape the draft. The scheme was organized by a resident of Melitopol, who began to transport his acquaintances to the city from the territories controlled by Ukraine. For everyone, a “legend” was previously prepared – about a trip to relatives or volunteering.