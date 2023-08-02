Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine: the port infrastructure of the Danube was damaged

In Ukraine, they reported damage to the industrial and port infrastructure of the Danube in the Odessa region as a result of shelling. This is stated in a post published in Telegram– channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the country.

“As a result of the shelling, the elevator, grain sheds, tanks of one of the cargo terminals, production, storage and administrative premises were damaged and destroyed,” the prosecutor general’s office said.

In addition, according to the department, the building of the seaport was destroyed.

Earlier, the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already reported damage to the elevator and granary in the Odessa region. In addition, it became known about the fire at the oil depot in Izmail.