Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikolenko reacted to the explosions in Iran, recalling folk wisdom

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko reacted to the attack of drones on the facility of the Iranian Ministry of Defense in Isfahan. The diplomat expressed his opinion on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Nikolenko cited the Persian folk wisdom “do no harm to another, and you will not harm yourself.” He separately noted that Kyiv does not know the causes of explosions at Iranian military facilities.

“Ukraine has repeatedly warned Iran that the consequences for supporting aggression against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefits of cooperation with Russia,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Earlier it became known that the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Tehran Yevgeny Kravchenko after the statement by adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak about Kyiv’s indirect involvement in the drone attack on the Iranian Defense Ministry’s facility in Isfahan.

We are talking about the publication of Podolyak on Twitter, where he called for a strike on Iranian factories for the production of drones. According to him, Iran plans to increase the supply of missiles and drones to Russia and “brazenly humiliates the institution of international sanctions.”