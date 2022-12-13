Prime Minister of Ukraine: the country’s economy could shrink by 50% due to attacks on infrastructure

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal predicted a possible halving of the country’s economy. With such a forecast, he spoke at a press conference in Paris, reports Telegram-channel of the Strana.ua edition.

According to him, if attacks continue on the energy system and other critical infrastructure of Ukraine, its economy could shrink by 50 percent this year.