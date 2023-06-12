Ukrainian Justice Minister Maliuska predicted the disappearance of oligarchs by the end of the conflict

The decision of the Venice Commission to recommend Ukraine to postpone the implementation of the law on oligarchs will not affect the readiness of the state to fight them. This was stated by the Minister of Justice of the Republic Denis Malyuska, writes “Strana.ua”.

On June 12, the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) proposed that Kyiv suspend the new law due to its inconsistency with EU standards. Its members condemned the possibility of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to single-handedly appoint citizens as oligarchs, since this status implies significant restrictions on rights.

In turn, the minister, who defends the preservation of the law, suggested that by the end of the conflict with Russia, the oligarchs will disappear altogether.

“It is extremely difficult to properly assess the impact of the law on oligarchs on the political system, on the legal system. Maybe then there will be no oligarchs and there will be no need for a law, and it will need to be canceled, ”Malyuska predicted.

The law on “deoligarchization”, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2021, prohibited the richest people in the country from financing political parties and owning the media. It was developed by the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the authority to recognize the oligarchs was given to the National Security and Defense Council.