The representative of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), journalist Sergei Garmash predicted when Kiev will be able to regain control of Donbass. He announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to Garmash, in the next decade, Ukraine is able to regain control over certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. “Until Russia wants to leave Donbass, retaining its face or not retaining it under the pressure of international forces, the key to peace is in the hands of Russia,” said a representative of the TCG.

Garmash is convinced that Ukraine must create conditions under which Russia wants to “leave.” He believes that the country needs to purposefully weaken the enemy on all fronts and use the geopolitical opportunities that arise periodically.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government included a clause on restoring control over a section of the border with Russia within the uncontrolled part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in a special program for managing the state border until 2025.

On February 19, it was reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia because of the “aggressive actions” in the Donbass and Crimea.

Clause 9 of the Minsk Agreements presupposes the restoration of Ukraine’s control over the border with Russia along its entire length. According to the document, this should happen after the local elections in Donbass, as well as the amnesty, exchange of prisoners, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and the beginning of the reconstruction of the region.