Tuesday, November 28, 2023
In Ukraine, powerful explosions were reported in Kherson

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 28, 2023
in World
Explosions occurred in Kyiv-controlled Kherson

Explosions occurred in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. This was announced by the head of the local Ukrainian military administration Roman Mrochko in Telegram.

“Powerful explosions are heard in Kherson!” he wrote, urging residents to go to safe places.

Earlier on November 28, a strong explosion was reported in Kyiv-controlled Zaporozhye. An air raid alarm sounded in the region.

Before this, it became known that a plant in Kherson was damaged.

On November 26, a series of explosions also occurred in the city. As Mrochko clarified, hits were recorded in the Korabelny and Dnieper regions. Houses and vehicles were damaged as a result of the attacks.

