In Kyiv, in the Buchansky and Vyshgorodsky districts of the city, power supply was partially lost. This was reported on January 2 by the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK.

“There is a partial lack of electricity in the Buchansky and Vyshgorod districts,” says a message on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, the DTEK press service wrote about the lack of electricity in Fastovsky, Shevchenkovsky, Svyatoshinsky, Goloseevsky, Podolsky and Obolonsky districts. Later, the company announced the restoration of power supply in the Buchansky, Vyshgorod and Fastovsky districts.

The department noted that it is not yet possible to completely return the light, and called for faith in power engineers and the work of the air defense forces.

Earlier that day, the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were damaged and emergency shutdowns were being carried out. He noted that water supply to the capital of Ukraine is carried out as usual.

On January 2, a series of explosions were reported in Kyiv and explosions in the Kharkov region. It was noted that the air defense system (air defense) was activated in the capital of Ukraine. Explosions also occurred in the Kropivinsky district of the Kirovograd region of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the situation at this time.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.