Ukrainian Prime Minister Stefanishyna: Poland’s tough rhetoric on grain was unexpected

Poland’s harsh rhetoric regarding the export of Ukrainian grain came as a surprise to Kyiv, admitted Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olga Stefanishina. She’s talking about this stated in an interview with the Rada TV channel.

She reproached the Polish side for “manipulation and blackmail” in matters related to the import of grain. Stefanishyna emphasized that Ukraine can export agricultural products only through the countries of the European Union, therefore such behavior of Poland is sensitive for Kyiv. She also added that both states have always been competitors in the grain market.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the decision to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine, despite the European Commission’s refusal to extend the embargo. He noted that Warsaw intends to act in the interests of Polish farmers.