In Odessa, red paint was poured over a monument to the Russian poet Pushkin

In the city of Odessa, unknown persons poured red paint on the oldest monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. This is reported by TASS.

Photos of the defaced monument to the writer appeared on local Telegram channels. The bust itself was not damaged, but paint got on the ornament and inscription. This monument was built in 1887-1889 with donations from local residents.

On November 15, the monument to Pushkin was dismantled in Kyiv. It is noted that last week the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine excluded it and a number of other monuments to Russian and Soviet figures from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Cultural Heritage of National Significance.

Russia reacted to the demolition of the Pushkin monument in the center of Kyiv. The war on monuments is a sign of weakness, said First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Alexander Sholokhov.