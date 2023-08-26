The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine opened a criminal case due to a collision of planes

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine opened a criminal case due to a collision of two aircraft in the Zhytomyr region. About it reported department in its Telegram channel.

The department reported that a criminal case had been opened under the article “Violation of flight rules or preparation for them” due to the collision of two L-39 combat training aircraft in the Zhytomyr region. Ukraine received these planes from the Czech Republic.

“Particular attention will be paid to the study of the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with the rules for preparing for flights,” the ministry said. It is noted that the three pilots who piloted the planes could not be saved.

Earlier it became known that in Ukraine on August 25, during a training flight, two planes crashed. A well-known pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Dzhus was at the helm of one of the aircraft, but it was not possible to save him.