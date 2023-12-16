In Transcarpathia, one of the victims of a grenade explosion, which was blown up by Keretskiv village council deputy Sergei Batrin during a meeting, died. The Ukrayinska Pravda publication reported this on December 16, citing law enforcement officers.

According to the source, after the explosion the victim’s leg had to be amputated. In addition, doctors diagnosed him with numerous injuries to internal organs.

According to the publication “Public”, the deceased was 55 years old; he was taken to intensive care after the explosion in critical condition.

The incident occurred on December 15. In Ukraine, in the village of Keretski, in the building of the village council, a deputy exploded three grenades during a meeting. 23 people were injured, including the suspect himself. Most of the victims were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. On the evening of December 16, Batrin regained consciousness in the hospital.

The police regarded the incident as a terrorist attack.

On the same day, Ukrainian media stated that Batrin could have detonated the grenades due to a quarrel with colleagues. The motive could have been a conflict between the people's deputy, which occurred a few minutes before the incident. He told his colleagues that during hostilities it was impossible to give the village head a 50% increase and a monthly bonus of 100% of the salary. However, the claims and arguments had no effect, so he went out and returned with grenades.

In turn, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that Batrin had prepared for the crime in advance. They also added that starting next year, all Ukrainian schools will have officers who will monitor order and security.