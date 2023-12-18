“Strana.ua”: Batrin could have detonated grenades in Transcarpathia because of bonuses to the head of the community

One of the reasons for the conflict at a meeting of the village council in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, as a result of which deputy from the Servant of the People party Sergei Batrin blew up grenades, could have been a bonus to the head of the community. About it reports Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”.

Journalists published a video from a meeting of the village council, filmed the day before the explosion. In the footage you can see disagreements between the chairmen and two people – Batrin and a man in military uniform standing next to him, predicting problems for the local authorities after the village residents return from the front. At the end of his speech, he also spoke out against bonuses to the head of the community, calling for the savings to be used to purchase quadcopters and night vision devices for Ukrainian military personnel.