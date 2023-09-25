“Strana.ua”: one of the heads of NABU was mobilized due to collusion with Kolomoisky

In Ukraine, one of the key people in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the head of the main department of detectives Andrei Kaluzhinsky, was mobilized because of an agreement with the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. About it reports Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram channel.

“The leadership of NABU accused Kaluzhinsky of covering up for Kolomoisky and acting in his interests, delaying the presentation of suspicion to the oligarch until the last minute, informing him, playing along in every way. But they decided not to make the scandal public; they agreed that the official version would be that Kaluzhinsky had been mobilized. But de facto, this is a resignation from office,” an unnamed source told the publication.

Earlier, the judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine, Oleg Tkachenko, refused to consider NABU’s petition to seize Kolomoisky’s assets. We are talking about shares in the authorized capital of 307 legal entities worth more than $81.2 million, almost a thousand real estate properties, more than 1.6 thousand vehicles and ships.

The Anti-Corruption Center explained that the arrest was necessary for the confiscation of this property in the event of a conviction against Kolomoisky.

They noted that, on the basis of the NABU resolution, the assets were seized for 48 hours, which should be extended in the future by the investigating judge of the HACS.