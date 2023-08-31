Infodefensa: Ukrainian border guards received “scandalous” CETME L rifles

Madrid supplied Kyiv with a batch of CETME L automatic rifles, which are considered “scandalous” due to insufficient reliability. About it writes Spanish edition of Infodefensa.

It is noted that employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine marched with CETME L at the parade in Kyiv. “The appearance of the CETME L caliber 5.56 mm in Ukraine was surprising, since this weapon has not been used in Spain for more than two decades. And besides, the Spanish Ministry of Defense did not officially announce the delivery of these rifles, ”the author noted.

According to the newspaper, CETME L was abandoned in Spain due to problems with stores and deformation of some parts due to corrosion or heat. After the decommissioning of the CETME L in 1999, some of the rifles were stored in the warehouses of the Spanish Armed Forces.

The development of the basic version of the CETME rifle (Centro de Estudios Tecnicos de Materiales Especiales – Center for Technical Research of Special Materials), which former Mauser engineers worked on, began in 1949, and in 1984 they adopted the upgraded CETME L. After 15 years, a gradual replacement began Spanish rifle on the German machine G36.

