“Zerkalo Nedeli” reported about new explosions in Kyiv

New explosions occurred in Kyiv, the Ukrainian publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” reported in Telegram-channel.

“Kyiv, local publics are reporting loud explosions in the region,” the message says.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert was in effect in the Kyiv region from 00:01 to 03:09. The alarm has now been lifted in all regions.

On the night of September 10, explosions occurred in Kyiv, the information was confirmed by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschko. According to him, air defense systems were working. Debris fell in Svyatoshinsky, Shevchenko and Podolsky districts.

The air raid alert sounded in the Kyiv, Cherkassy, ​​Poltava, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.