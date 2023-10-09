GRU head Budanov: Mi-8 crew members were liquidated by military intelligence officers

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, revealed new details of the death of the crew members of the Mi-8 helicopter hijacked by military pilot Maxim Kuzminov to Ukraine.

Budanov confirmed that the flight mechanic and navigator, who were on board with Kuzminov, were not participants in the hijacking and did not know about his intentions until the very end.

When the helicopter landed at an airfield in the Kharkov region, Kuzminov tried to reassure his colleagues and also told them that the landing site was surrounded by soldiers of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate and that resistance was useless. However, the crew members refused to surrender to the Ukrainian security forces.

The pilot’s partners first got angry, and then got scared and tried to run away. As a result, both were eliminated by military intelligence officers Kirill Budanov Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Related materials:

Mi-8 hijacking

The hijacking of a Russian helicopter in Ukraine became known in early September. According to Baza, in reality everything happened on August 9.

Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that military intelligence convinced Kuzminov to hijack the helicopter. According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, the pilot flew to Ukraine with two accompanying persons on board, who then had to be disposed of because they did not know about the theft of the Mi-8 and resisted.

Maxim Kuzminov served in the 319th separate helicopter regiment of army aviation, whose deployment point was in the Primorsky Territory. According to investigators, the pilot could have decided to commit a crime under the influence of his mother. The Russian FSB opened a criminal case against Kuzminov under the article of treason.

Kuzminov’s father said that he did not raise his son, but, having learned about what happened, he suspected the influence of his mother.

When they came to me from the Investigative Committee and said that the helicopter had disappeared from the radar – perhaps an escape – for some reason I immediately thought that this was my mother's upbringing. She always had finances in the first place – this was the most important thing, and not the principles of God, human Father of Maxim Kuzminov

At the same time, the pilot’s mother left Russia shortly before her son’s escape to Ukraine. A woman who worked at a manufacturing plant in Primorye took a vacation in January 2023, from which she never returned, and later asked to extend her vacation, but at her own expense. At the end of May, she left the work chat. After some time, the Russian woman conveyed a message to the relatives who were looking for her, in which she indicated that everything was fine with her and there was no need to look for her.

The woman’s colleagues said that from the very beginning she was against the special operation and “categorically did not support” the actions of Russian military personnel. One of her acquaintances suggested that it was her mother who could persuade Kuzminov to escape.

Related materials:

Plot on “Russia-1”

On October 1, the Rossiya-1 TV channel aired a news story in which fighters introducing themselves as special forces soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said that pilot Kuzminov “will not live to see trial.”

Behind the scenes, the journalist notes that the order to physically eliminate Maxim Kuzminov “has already been received,” and its execution is only “a matter of time.” Presented as GRU special forces soldiers, the military personnel, in turn, promise to punish the defector pilot.

We will find the person and punish him to the fullest extent of the law of our state – for betrayal, and for betraying his brothers, brothers with whom he served directly Russian special forces soldier

At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces do not have an intelligence agency with the abbreviation GRU. The agency responsible for intelligence had the abbreviation GRU, intermittently from 1942 to 2010. Then it was renamed the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The abbreviation GRU is used informally to refer to military intelligence.