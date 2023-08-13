UNIAN: Ukraine accused NATO instructors of the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The military leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is to blame for the failure of the summer counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Such an opinion published in the Ukrainian edition of UNIAN.

“This is exactly a failure – after which our headquarters began to act in their own way, ignoring Western advisers-theorists who have little understanding of what is happening here. And they are trying to make excuses. They say that these are not NATO doctrines and advisers turned out to be useless against the Russian Federation, this is the Armed Forces of Ukraine “do not know how to fight in combined arms combat,” the article says.

The problem lies in the fact that NATO doctrines take into account the conduct of combat with dominance in the air, but the RF Armed Forces have much stronger aircraft. Therefore, the publication emphasized, the United States does not transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, since Russia can easily shoot them down and this will show the ineffectiveness of Western doctrines and the futility of gigantic investments in military affairs.

