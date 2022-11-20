Firsov, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, predicted a decisive battle in the Donetsk direction

The decisive battle for Ukraine with Russia will take place in the near future in the Donetsk direction. Such a forecast was given by a serviceman of the 109th Terodefense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and ex-People’s Deputy Yegor Firsov in his TikTok-account, the publication drew attention to the video “Strana.ua”.

The author of the publication emphasized that these are only his assumptions and only the Ukrainian General Staff can officially comment on the situation. The military did not give other details.

In conclusion, Firsov advised the citizens of the republic to stock up on strength and patience.

On November 7, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that a possible battle for Kherson would be decisive in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Serbian leader, the coming winter will be even more difficult, because the upcoming confrontation in the region is comparable to the Battle of Stalingrad during the Great Patriotic War.