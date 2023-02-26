Podolyak urged Musk not to read Russian newspapers in response to words about a coup in Ukraine

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on Twitter, the statement of the head of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, who called the events in Ukraine in 2014 a coup d’état.

Podolyak said that “free societies influence the state through dialogue/elections, and enslaved societies take to the streets to get rid of repressive states,” pointing out to Musk that this is the “base of freedom.”

“There have never been coups in Ukraine, but there have always been free people. Stop reading Russian newspapers,” he urged the American billionaire.

Musk tweeted on Feb. 25 that the 2014 Ukrainian election “may have been iffy, but there’s no doubt there was a coup.”

Earlier, Podoliak said that SpaceX, which restricted Ukrainian drones’ access to Starlink satellite communications, should choose a “side”. “Companies must make a decision: either they are on the side of the right to a free life and do not figure out how to harm [Украине]or they are on the side of Russia,” he said.