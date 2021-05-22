More than 4.6 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected in Ukraine per day, 178 people died, follows from data published on May 22 by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

“4606 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of May 22, 2021. In particular, 269 children and 108 health workers fell ill, ”the ministry’s Telegram channel said in a statement.

Over the past day, 1,665 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, 2,050 patients were discharged from hospitals, and 12,586 people recovered. 178 deaths were recorded.

Most of the confirmed cases of infection per day were recorded in Dnepropetrovsk (438), Kharkov (371), Lvov (344), Donetsk (334) and Kiev (303) regions.

In addition, the department noted, 17,583 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 per day. In total, 977,011 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified, 1,941,625 people have recovered, and 49,279 have died.

On May 11, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said that Ukraine has overcome the third wave of COVID-19, but one should not relax, as the fourth wave of coronavirus may begin.

Subsequently, the head of the Ukrainian government, Denis Shmygal, reproached Stepanov for the failure of the vaccination campaign in the country and the postponement of the delivery of vaccines against coronavirus infection. On May 18, Stepanov announced his resignation.

Earlier, in early May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union does not fulfill the agreement on the supply of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine.

On May 12, the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health of the country Viktor Lyashko said that Ukraine had begun developing a vaccine in which the coronavirus is grown by yeast.

On May 18, the Ministry of Health informed that Ukraine had received a new batch of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the amount of 122,850 doses. In total, by the end of the week, the department informed, Ukraine will receive 473,850 doses of the vaccine.

In April, it became known that more than 1,000 residents of Ukraine suffered after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with the drug AstraZeneca. At the same time, Ukraine refused to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. According to Zelensky, it is difficult for him to explain to citizens why Kiev does not want to purchase the Russian vaccine.