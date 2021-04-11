More than 12 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Ukraine over the past day. This was announced on Sunday, April 11, by the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov.

“In Ukraine, as of April 11, 2021, 12,112 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded. In particular, 524 children and 181 health workers fell ill. Also over the past day, 4694 people were hospitalized, deaths – 235, recovered – 5034 people, ”he wrote on his Facebook page.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Khmelnitsky and Lviv regions.

The Ministry of Health notes that since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 1,853,249 cases of coronavirus have been detected, 1,410,860 people have recovered, and 37,014 patients with COVID-19 have died.

On April 8, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health predicted a worsening of the situation in the country. The number of cases in Ukraine can reach 30 thousand people per day in the next 10 days, Stepanov said.

Vaccination in Ukraine began at the end of February with the Covishield drug produced in India, a joint development of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. On March 25, the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech in the amount of 215 thousand doses arrived in Ukraine.

On April 6, it became known that the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer will supply 10 million doses of its vaccine to Ukraine.

The use of the Russian vaccine in Ukraine was abandoned. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Ukrainians are not rabbits,” you cannot experiment on them. Kiev has also banned the registration of any Russian coronavirus vaccines.