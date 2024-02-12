In Kharkov, military registration and enlistment office employees beat up a guy who was running away from them

In Kharkov, military registration and enlistment office employees beat up a guy who was running away from them. About it reports Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram channel and publishes a corresponding video.

The footage shows how a man in military uniform catches up with the guy, throws him to the ground and begins to beat him, soon a second one joins him.

The leader of the inter-factional association “Sensible Politics” Dmitry Razumkov previously stated that the actions of individual representatives of territorial recruitment centers (TMC) led to Ukrainians’ fear of military commissars.

In turn, the former commander of the Ukrainian national battalion “Aidar” (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Dikiy called for the cleansing of the village of Kosmach in Western Ukraine, whose residents opposed the general mobilization.