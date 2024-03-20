“Strana.ua”: in the Sumy region, military registration and enlistment office employees beat a man on the street

In the city of Shostka, Sumy region of Ukraine, military registration and enlistment office employees attacked a man, writes publication “Strana.ua”. As stated in the publication, representatives of the territorial recruitment center (TCC, an analogue of the military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) got out of the car and began beating a civilian who was on the street.

It is noted that the Ukrainian tried to fight off the attackers, but they again used force against the man. He managed to capture part of what happened on video, and when representatives of the military registration and enlistment office noticed this, they hastily left.

The Sumy regional military registration and enlistment office commented on the incident on the social network Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned)promising to “evaluate” the actions of its employees.

Earlier in Ukraine, swindlers were detained who extorted money from citizens under the guise of TCC employees. The criminal group included four scammers, one of whom introduced himself as a police officer, and the other three as representatives of the military registration and enlistment office. During their arrest, a firearm and four thousand dollars were seized from them.