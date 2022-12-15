ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine — In a pine forest north of kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, a mushroom warmed its brown hat in the autumn sun — an almost irresistible scene for Ukrainian mushroom hunters.

But there was danger all around. Piercing the forest floor were line upon line of trenches from the battle for kyiv last winter, and countless mines and unexploded shells. Weighing the risk, thousands of Ukrainians foraged for mushrooms in the first mushroom season since the Russian invasion.

Now, they are saving their loot for the harsh winter ahead. The risk may seem extreme, but Ukrainian mushroom pickers have a passion for their peaceful forest walks and see them as a sign of Ukraine’s resilience and a way to preserve everyday life during war.

“I wanted to return to a peaceful life,” said Dmytro Poyedynok, 52, a yoga teacher from the kyiv suburb of Bucha, who went mushroom hunting one late autumn day.

He said he viewed excursions as well as “symbolic for me, as it is a peaceful hunt” in a forest that saw so much violence. Exploded tanks rust in clearings and meadows. This fall, she stumbled across a child’s makeshift grave.

People who have lived through the horrors of war often find solace in routine. But many have now lost their jobs and rely on mushrooms to earn money and preserve food for the winter.

Poyedynok lived through the occupation of Bucha, a month during which Russian soldiers shot civilians and left their bodies in the streets. He said that an uncle was killed and that he himself was arrested and threatened with execution.

The Ukrainian government pleaded with people not to pick mushrooms, and the government agency for forest resources has placed formal restrictions on walking in forests in nine Ukrainian provinces, including the region around kyiv, where Poyedynok goes.

But specialists say it will take at least a decade to clear the mines from the forests, and many Ukrainians were not willing to wait that long.

Three to four people from each of the nine regions where walking in the forest has been banned have stepped on mines, dying or losing legs, while searching for mushrooms, local officials said.

Poyedynok used to hold packed yoga classes, but only a handful of his students have remained in Ukraine. Mushrooms, as she has so often done in times of famine or distress in the Ukraine, have helped. He said that he was able to collect 250 kilos of mushrooms. His family kept much of the loot for the winter and gave much to friends and family. They also started selling mushrooms.

Some of the buyers are mushroom pickers too cautious to enter the forests.

The family made close to a thousand dollars this season selling mushrooms.

“It’s not much, but it covered some minor expenses,” said Poyedynok’s wife, Yana, 44.

In September, when most of the Kharkiv region in the northeast was recovered, the mushroom season was about to start. Within weeks, reports of mushroom pickers stepping on mines began to pour in. Three were maimed in October, local officials said.

In a forest on the outskirts of Izium, a city in Kharkiv, investigators found hundreds of graves with civilians and a mass grave where Ukrainian soldiers appeared to be buried, authorities said.

Next to this forest lives 65-year-old Raisa Derevianko. In September, she watched from a bench outside her home as her human remains were exhumed. Now, she can see the demining work.

Mushroom season came and went, but she never went into the woods.

“This is all very horrible,” Derevianko said of the mass graves. “But what I want most is for them to finish clearing my forest. I miss mushrooms so much.”

