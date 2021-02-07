In Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, less than 3.5 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were detected. On February 7, the head of the country’s Ministry of Health Maxim Stepanov announced this on his Facebook page.

“3370 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of February 7. In particular, 188 children and 96 health workers fell ill, ”he wrote.

According to Stepanov, 1869 people were hospitalized per day, 2297 people recovered, 81 patients died. Ivano-Frankivsk region remains the leader in the number of new cases of COVID-19, where another 454 people fell ill.

On the eve, 4310 new cases of COVID-19 were noted in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,241,479, 1,070,749 people recovered, and 23,516 patients died from complications.

In early February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that the country’s government plans to maintain quarantine until at least the end of April. Restrictions will vary depending on the region and epidemiological situation.