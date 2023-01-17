The battle on crawlers

by Giordano Stabile

The war in Ukraine has entered what can be defined as a third phase, characterized by the use of tanks by both sides. Kiev awaits the arrival of the German Leopards, one of the most advanced tanks in the West together with the US Abrams, while Moscow has launched a rush to produce the T-90 (about 50 a month should leave the factories). The conflict then moves to the crawlers. The dilemma is whether Ukraine will receive aid from NATO in time to deal no longer with the old Soviet-built T-72s but with an advanced and dangerous weapon such as the T-90, also known as the Terminator. The comment of the head of the Foreign Desk Giordano Stabile



02:37