Zaluzhny’s assistant Chestyakov died in his home near Kiev from a grenade explosion

In the Kyiv region, the assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, Gennady Chestyakov, died. About it reported edition “Country”.

The incident occurred in the private home of a 39-year-old officer in the village of Chaiki. According to preliminary information, the cause of the emergency was careless handling of the grenade.

The 13-year-old son of the assistant commander-in-chief was also seriously injured in the explosion.

Earlier on November 6, former adviser to ex-head of the country Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said that the conflict between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny had entered the open phase. According to him, if earlier the confrontation was not so noticeable, now it has become public.