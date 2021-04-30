In honor of May 9, the Kiev authorities will pay money to the participants of the Euromaidan and the Anti-Terrorist Operation in Donbass (ATO). This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko, writes “Strana.ua”.

“The city, already traditionally, will provide certain categories of Kiev residents with annual financial assistance on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation and the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II,” Klitschko said.

More than 81,500 people will receive payments. “These are World War II veterans, participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation, internationalist warriors, participants in the Revolution of Dignity and some other categories of citizens,” the mayor announced.

The revolution of dignity in Ukraine is officially called the massive anti-government demonstrations in the winter of 2013-2014, the main of which took place on the Independence Square (Independence Square) in Kiev. They ended with the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych.