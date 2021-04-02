The speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that “gunpowder” (support for the actions of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko – approx. “Lenta.ru”) is a disease worse than the coronavirus. It is reported by “NV”.

“I have been ill with a serious disease of” gunpowder “, an ideological position, which continues to be ill respected [депутат от партии “Европейская солидарность”] Alexei [Гончаренко] and his colleagues. This is a serious illness, worse than COVID-19. We need to get rid of it, ”Arestovich said.

Earlier, Poroshenko called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for active hostilities in Donbass. “The units should be returned to the positions from which they were withdrawn in two years. To bring counter-sniper groups to the front line again. Remove restrictions on the activities of intelligence groups. To resume the activities of drones, artillery reconnaissance and counter-battery warfare, ”the politician said.

Prior to that, he accused Zelensky of failing to mend relations with US President Joseph Biden. “It depends on his actions whether Ukraine will maintain its strategic partnership with the United States, [что] vital, I emphasize, vital for us to survive in the war with Russia (Ukraine accuses Russia of involvement in the conflict in Donbass, the Russian side rejects these accusations – approx. “Lenta.ru”) ”, – said Poroshenko.

To date, he appears in a number of criminal cases on legalization of criminal proceeds through offshore companies, money laundering, attempted constitutional coup, and others. For most of them, Poroshenko is a witness. He received the status of a suspect in the case of the illegal appointment of the Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Serhiy Semochko.

Poroshenko took over as president of Ukraine in 2014. In 2019, during the next presidential election, he lost the election to Zelensky, who won about 73 percent of the vote in the second round.