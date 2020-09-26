Ukrainian rescuers took out black boxes from the wreckage of the An-26 plane that crashed near Kharkov. This was reported by “Ukrinform” with reference to representatives of the Kharkiv regional administration.

“As far as I know, the flight recorders have been seized, they have not yet been examined,” said the head of the regional administration, Aleksey Kucher. He expressed hope that this will be done in the near future. It is noted that at the moment the wreckage of the aircraft is being taken from the crash site, they are being transported to the territory of the military unit in the Chuguevsky district.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. A possible cause of the disaster is called engine failure. Law enforcement officers are checking three more versions of the reasons for the aircraft crash. These include inappropriate performance of duties by the crew or those responsible for flight control, as well as inappropriate maintenance.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. In total there were 27 people on board, the death of 26 of them was confirmed.