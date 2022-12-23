Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Melnyk called Germany’s refusal to supply tanks to Kyiv unconvincing

Ukraine does not consider the refusal of the German side to supply tanks to the republic convincing. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and former Ambassador of the Republic in Berlin Andriy Melnyk, he is quoted by TASS.

The diplomat turned to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a request to reconsider the “restrained attitude” to the supply of military vehicles to Ukraine. In particular, he listed the models that Kyiv would like to receive: Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard tanks, Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Wiesel combat vehicles.

“The arguments why tanks are not supplied to Ukraine, in our opinion, are completely unconvincing. If the German government does not want to make deliveries alone, then Germany could play a leading role on the continent in this matter, create a European tank alliance, ”Melnik believes.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz explained the refusal to supply tanks to Ukraine. According to Scholz, the refusal of supplies will prevent a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. He stressed that Berlin supports Kyiv to the best of its ability, but “there will be no unilateral actions on the part of Germany.”