“Zerkalo Nedeli” reported about explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions

In two regions of Ukraine – Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk – explosions occurred, this was reported by the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” in Telegram-channel.

According to local public reports, several explosions occurred in Dnepropetrovsk and Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as in the Izmal district of Odessa region.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat in the Nikolaev, Kirovograd, and Dnepropetrovsk regions. By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert was announced in these regions, as well as in the Odessa region.

Currently, the alarm has been lifted; it is valid only in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye region.

The day before, explosions were heard in Ukrainian-controlled Kherson on the evening of October 27. Before this, at 18:17 (the time coincides with Moscow), an air raid alert was announced in the region. The head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, appointed by Ukraine, clarified that “a powerful explosion occurred,” and information about the destruction and casualties was being clarified.