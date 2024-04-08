Explosions occurred in the Lviv region in western Ukraine. The head of the military administration of the region, Maxim Kozitsky, announced this on the night of April 9 in his Telegram channel.

“Air defense is operating in the Lviv region,” the message test says.

According to the air alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air alert was announced in Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information.

Earlier that day, explosions were reported in the Khmelnitsky region, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions of Ukraine.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.