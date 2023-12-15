Explosions occurred in the Kyiv region, an air raid alert was announced

Explosions occurred in the Kyiv region. About it reported Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” on Telegram.

After this, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv. According to the publication, the explosions also sounded in the Ukrainian capital. Mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko reported about the operation of air defense systems. According to him, a group of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is heading towards the capital.